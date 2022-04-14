Westerville man indicted on murder, child endangerment charges after death of 4-month-daughter

A grand jury indicted 22-year-old Joseph Blair on the new charges Thursday.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A Westerville man accused of causing "serious physical harm" to his 4-month-old daughter is now being charged with her death.

According to Westerville Police Department, 22-year-old Joseph Blair was indicted by a grand jury for murder and endangering children in the incident that reportedly happened on April 5.

Court records say the girl was rendered unconscious due to her injuries and Blair delayed getting care for her.

The document states it was nearly two hours from the time of the incident to when he took her to Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital. Staff at the hospital attempted to stabilize the girl before taking her to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

According to the court document, medical staff at Nationwide Children’s determined the girl’s injuries are so severe that she will either die or have permanent brain damage.

A spokesperson for the City of Westerville confirmed that the girl passed away on April 10.

After the incident, Blair reportedly told an officer he was carrying the child, tripped and hit her head against the corner of a couch.

In the report, the officer stated they spoke with the staff at both hospitals and physicians said that the damage to Blair’s daughter does not match the story he gave about how she obtained her injuries.

The officer added Blair’s story changed multiple times, but he did admit to knowing the injury was serious. Blair told the officer that he waited approximately 40 minutes before taking her to the hospital.

According to court records, cell phone video, data and surveillance video from St. Ann’s show that the total time appears closer to two hours.

Blair appeared in court last week on his original charge of endangering children and was given a $2 million bond and ordered to stay away from children.

Joseph is the son of Westerville City Councilmember Dennis Blair.