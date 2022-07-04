Westerville man accused of causing 'serious physical harm' to his 4-month-old daughter

According to Franklin County court documents, 22-year-old Joseph Blair is currently facing one charge of endangering children.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Westerville man has been charged for allegedly injuring his 4-month-old daughter so badly that doctors say she may not survive.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court documents, 22-year-old Joseph Blair is currently facing one charge of endangering children. The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday.

A court document states Blair “caused serious physical harm” to his daughter “which caused her to become unconscious.”

The report states Blair delayed getting care for his daughter and it was nearly two hours from the time of the incident to when he took her to Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital.

Staff at the hospital attempted to stabilize the child before taking her to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

According to the court document, medical staff at Nationwide Children’s determined the girl’s injuries are so severe that she will either die or have permanent brain damage.

The report states Blair told an officer he was carrying the child, tripped and hit her head against the corner of a couch

The officer added Blair’s story changed multiple times, but he did admit to knowing the injury was serious.

Blair told the officer that he waited approximately 40 minutes before taking her to the hospital. The officer added cell phone video, data and surveillance video from St. Ann’s show that the total time appears closer to two hours.

According to the report, the officer states they spoke with the staff at both hospitals and physicians said that the damage to Blair’s daughter does not match the story he is giving about how she obtained her injuries.

Blair appeared in court on Thursday and was given a $2 million bond and ordered to stay away from children. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 15.

Joseph is the son of Westerville City Councilmember Dennis Blair.

Dustin Blake, Joseph's attorney, issued this statement to 10TV:

“Joseph Blair would never do anything to intentionally harm his child. It is without question a sad situation. Our heart goes out to the family. Joseph is a loving and caring father. Joseph and his family are extremely involved in the community.