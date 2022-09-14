2 Columbus mothers charged in deaths of their infant children in separate incidents

One of the infant's deaths happened about two weeks ago and the other happening earlier this week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the second time in about two weeks, a Columbus mother has been charged in connection to the death of her infant child.

The most recent case happened Tuesday when 38-year-old Melissa Thorp was charged with murder in the death of her 4-month-old son, Aaron. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was a crushed skull, court documents say.

“My understanding is this incident took place at a sober living facility. This was not a pregnancy she was expecting or even aware of. I think the family was under the impression she was not medically able to reproduce,” Thorp’s attorney explained to the judge during the initial court appearance on Wednesday.

Her attorney argued in court Thorp is dealing with "extreme mental health issues."

Last week, 32-year-old Dierra Smith was indicted on involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges for the death of her 10-month-old daughter, Reign Hall.

“It's heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the families of these women. My heart also goes out to these women,” said Franklin County Commissioner Erica Crawley.

Crawley said, as a mom of twins, she knows how tough it can be at times and said there are lots of programs through Franklin County to help parents who are struggling.

“You are talking to someone who has been very open about depression. I suffered from post-partem depression for four years and people thought I was OK. I think it takes an intentionality to ask people, how are you doing, do you need help, do you need services?” Crawley said.

Columbus police are still investigating, and have not explained the full details about what happened in either infant’s death.