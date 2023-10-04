Jury selection underway in former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell in murder retrial

In April 2022, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict on the charges against Andrew Mitchell.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Columbus Police Vice Officer is set to start trial for a second time in the death of Donna Castleberry.

In April 2022, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict on the charges against Andrew Mitchell. Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday after jury selection is finished.

Mitchell was indicted on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges after 23-year-old Donna Castleberry was shot and killed in his unmarked police vehicle in August 2018.

The night Castleberry was killed, Mitchell had picked her up during an alleged prostitution sting. He said he acted in self-defense after she stabbed him in the hand.

Prosecutors alleged it was Castleberry who was defending herself, pointing to the fact she was found shot in the back of Mitchell’s car while reportedly attempting to escape.

Jurors were not told that Mitchell was under investigation at the time of the shooting and that he is facing federal charges for allegedly forcing women to have sex with him under the threat of an arrest, pressuring others to cover up crimes and lying to federal investigators.

In 2021, Columbus City Council approved a settlement of more than $1 million with Castleberry's family.

