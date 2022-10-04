1 dead, 1 injured in east Columbus shooting

Police were called to a reported shooting outside a home along Stelzer Road, north of East 7th Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another person is injured in a shooting in east Columbus Sunday.

Police were called to the reported shooting outside a home at Stelzer Gardens Manufactures Home Community on Stelzer Road just north of East 7th Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and one person was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police described that person's condition as stable.

Additional information was not immediately available from police.