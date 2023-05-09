Teenage girl fatally shot inside Franklinton apartment; suspect arrested

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 700 block of West Rich Street around 12:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl was fatally shot inside an apartment in the Franklinton neighborhood on Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the girl suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid until the Columbus Division of Fire arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:58 p.m.

According to an affidavit, detectives determined Tejuan Stanley was responsible for the shooting.

Officers arrested Stanley at a bus stop in front of the Wendy's restaurant on West Broad Street shortly after the shooting.

Court records say Stanley admitted to firing the gun while it was pointed in the direction of the victim, whose identity has not been released. The gunshot struck the girl in the head.

Stanley told police he took apart the gun and when he put it back together, he accidentally racked a round into the chamber and did not know he had it loaded, according to court records.

Stanley was charged with reckless homicide and is currently in the Franklin County jail.

