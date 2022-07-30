18-year-old killed in shooting at party in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old woman has died following a shooting Friday night in southeast Columbus.
Police have identified the victim as Ayanta Jarmon.
According to Columbus police, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue. A call about the shooting was received at 11:35 p.m.
She was taken to Grant Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 4:12 a.m. Saturday.
Police say a second victim, who is a 16-year-old boy, went to a hospital for treatment after he was shot. He is expected to recover from his injuries.
Officials say someone fired shots into a crowd of people gathered at a party on Fairwood Avenue.
Police have made no arrests in the case.
This is the 80th homicide of 2022 in the city of Columbus.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).