18-year-old killed in shooting at party in southeast Columbus

Police have made no arrests in the case.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old woman has died following a shooting Friday night in southeast Columbus.

Police have identified the victim as Ayanta Jarmon.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue. A call about the shooting was received at 11:35 p.m.

She was taken to Grant Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 4:12 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a second victim, who is a 16-year-old boy, went to a hospital for treatment after he was shot. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Officials say someone fired shots into a crowd of people gathered at a party on Fairwood Avenue.

Police have made no arrests in the case.

This is the 80th homicide of 2022 in the city of Columbus.