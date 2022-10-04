Police: Man dies after shooting himself, killing woman in Marion

MARION, Ohio — A man who shot himself after fatally shooting a woman in Marion on Sunday has died, according to police.
Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Sugar Street between Uncapher Avenue and Davids Street for the reported shooting around 5 p.m.
Officers found the 24-year-old woman, Katlyn Cole, and the 36-year-old man, Seth Nead, shot outside in the front yard.
Cole was taken to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Nead was taken to a Columbus-area hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries on Monday.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that Nead shot Cole and then shot himself.