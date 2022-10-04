Police: Man dies after shooting himself, killing woman in Marion

According to police, based on information they gathered at the scene, they believe a man shot the woman then shot himself.

MARION, Ohio — A man who shot himself after fatally shooting a woman in Marion on Sunday has died, according to police.

Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Sugar Street between Uncapher Avenue and Davids Street for the reported shooting around 5 p.m.

Officers found the 24-year-old woman, Katlyn Cole, and the 36-year-old man, Seth Nead, shot outside in the front yard.

Cole was taken to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Nead was taken to a Columbus-area hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries on Monday.