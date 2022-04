The man was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment. Police said a suspect is in custody.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after a reported shooting outside a gas station on the city's west side Sunday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting happened just after 2:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Georgesville Road just south of Sullivant Avenue.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment. Police said a suspect is in custody.