Police arrest suspect in southeast Columbus murder of 62-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man suspected of killing a 62-year-old man in southeast Columbus two months ago was arrested and charged.

The Columbus Police SWAT team arrested 21-year-old Tayvion Taylor in east Columbus without incident on Tuesday. He is charged with murder and is being held at the Franklin County Correctional Center at Jackson Pike.

On March 11, police were called to the 1800 block of Lockbourne Road at 3:46 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Richard Carr on the back porch of a building, according to a CPD spokeswoman. CPD records show he had apparent gunshot wounds.

Carr was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 p.m.

According to Franklin County jail records, Taylor is facing other charges for drug possession and probation violation stemming from other cases.

He is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Police say Taylor is one of multiple suspects in this case. Additional information on the other suspects was not available.