Police: 3 teens charged for allegedly carjacking Uber driver in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three juveniles, ages 15, 16 and 17, were arrested Friday night after an Uber driver was carjacked on the city’s south side, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The carjacking happened in the area of Wayland Drive around 11 p.m.

Police said two juveniles were detained around 11:40 p.m. The third suspect was caught a short time later after a resident called police saying that the person was in their backyard.

The juveniles are charged with aggravated robbery. Police did not say whether the driver suffered any injuries.

The case remains under investigation.