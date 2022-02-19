Police: Man shot, beaten with pipe during robbery in east Columbus

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg and injuries to his head.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man is being treated for injuries after he was shot and beaten with a pipe during a robbery.

According to police, on Friday around 9:20 p.m., officers went to the 3700 block of East 5th Avenue on a reported shooting.

The victim told police one suspect shot him and a second suspect hit him several times using a metal pipe.

The suspects then took money and a phone from the victim, and headed west on foot.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police have not provided a description of either suspect.