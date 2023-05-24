Prosecutors: Witnesses say 13-year-old shot, killed by Krieg Butler fired shots first

Police did not find a gun on Reed but, according to the prosecutor, witnesses said they saw someone move a gun away from Reed before officers arrived.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — New details revealed in court Wednesday shed light on why a Columbus man who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood was not charged with murder.

During Krieg Butler's arraignment on Wednesday, Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor David Zeyen revealed several witnesses came forward and said 13-year-old Sinzae Reed shot at Butler first while he was inside his truck. Butler then got out of his truck and fatally shot Reed.

The shooting happened on Oct. 12, 2022 in the Wedgewood Village Apartments complex.

Zeyen said witnesses told police they saw a boy in a mask and hoodie shoot at Butler. The boy was later identified as Reed.

Police did not find a gun on Reed but, according to the prosecutor, witnesses said they saw someone move a gun away from Reed before officers arrived.

There were no shell casings found near Reed and there were no bullets found in Butler's truck.

A Franklin County grand jury was presented with evidence and testimonies last week in the case. The jury indicted Butler on one count of improper handling of a firearm and one count of tampering with evidence.

DeJuan Sharp, a spokesperson for Reed's family, said the teen was never in possession or fired a gun.

"We get no justice here there's nothing we can do there's no amount of protest we can do,” said Sharp. “Nobody wants to see a child killed and they're just letting this man walk around free. Even in the courtroom, the prosecutor said there has been no gun ever found...ever."