No murder charge against man who claimed self-defense in 13-year-old's shooting death

Krieg Butler, 37, was indicted in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas with improper handling of a firearm and tampering with evidence, court records say.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury has declined to charge a man who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in west Columbus last year with murder.

The shooting happened on Wedgewood Drive. Police found Reed shot in the street and he died from his injuries less than an hour later after officers arrived.

A report from the Franklin County Coroner's Office found that he was shot twice — once in the chest and once in the right hand.

Columbus police initially charged Butler with murder, but he argued that he acted in self-defense when he shot Reed.

Once the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office learned of the allegation, the charges against Butler were dropped until the investigation into the shooting was complete.

Evidence and testimonies were presented to a grand jury this week in the case. The jury determined that Butler will be charged with tampering with evidence with a one-year Firearm Specification and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

A warrant was issued for Butler's arrest.

The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office has no further comment on this case.