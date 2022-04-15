Police: Warrant issued for 19-year-old who allegedly shot, killed 15-year-old boy in Mansfield

Police said officers were called to the 700 block of King Street after 2:40 p.m. Friday after several 911 calls reported a shooting.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield Police Department is searching for a 19-year-old woman who police say shot and killed a 15-year-old boy last week.

Police said officers were called to the 700 block of King Street on Friday after several 911 calls reported a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Khaalil Petty shot at an apartment.

Petty was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Mansfield police said in a release that Jayjahnae Feagin shot Petty numerous times following an argument.

Feagin left the apartment on foot after the shooting. A felony warrant for murder has been issued for her arrest.

Police are asking anyone who sees Feagin to not approach her as she may be armed and dangerous. Instead, you are asked to call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.