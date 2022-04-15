Judge declares mistrial after jury deadlocked in Andrew Mitchell murder trial

The mistrial comes one day after the jury told the judge they could not come to an agreement.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A judge has declared a mistrial after the jury remained deadlocked in the murder trial of former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell in the death of Donna Castleberry.

The mistrial comes after a week of deliberations and one day after the jury told the judge they could not come to an agreement.

Mitchell was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter for Castleberry's death.

The night Castleberry was killed, Mitchell had picked her up during an alleged prostitution sting.

Police said Mitchell fatally shot Castleberry when she stabbed him in the hand. Last week, jurors listened to a recording of Castleberry’s final moments, during which she could be heard saying, “Do not put your hands on me, no help!,” and “Please help me!.”

Mitchell testified on Monday that he was acting in self-defense, saying he believed Castleberry was trying to kill him.

Prosecutors have alleged it was Castleberry who was defending herself, pointing to the fact she was found shot in the back of Mitchell’s car while reportedly attempting to escape.

Last year, Columbus City Council approved a settlement of more than $1 million with Castleberry's family.