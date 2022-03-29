Columbus police searching for suspects accused of stealing from Ulta Beauty stores

Police say the two groups have stolen more than $18,000 worth of products over the last couple of months.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two groups of people accused of stealing from local Ulta beauty locations over the last few months.

Police say these suspects have shoplifted from multiple stores resulting in over $18,000 in losses.

Police say one group is responsible for stealing at least $8,000 worth of merchandise in six separate incidents.

The second group of three suspects has taken over $10,500 worth in five incidents.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Detective Beard # 1604 at 614-645-2091 or bbeard@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crimestoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

You can view the suspects' photos in the gallery below.