Police: 4 arrested after high-speed pursuit involving stolen vehicle ends in crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people were arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase in a reportedly stolen vehicle in east Columbus early Friday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police said the chase started at East Broad Street and Wilson Avenue in the Near East Side of Columbus after officers received a report of a stolen vehicle around 1:20 a.m.

Police say the suspects fled in the vehicle at a speed of 120 mph.

The pursuit ended in a crash in the 2700 block of Airport Drive. Police say a cruiser was damaged in the chase, but no officers were reportedly injured.

Police did not say what charges the suspects could face.