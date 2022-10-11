Police searching for 12-year-old suspects in south Columbus purse snatching

Columbus police are looking for three suspects in connection with the theft.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two 12-year-old suspects accused of stealing a 61-year-old woman's purse on the city's south side.

Police said the incident happened just before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue on Monday.

Three suspects approached the woman as she was getting out of her car.

Officials said one of the suspects implied that he had a weapon while ordering the woman to hand over her keys. A second suspect got into the passenger side of the vehicle and stole the woman's purse.

All three of the suspects then fled the scene.

At least two of the suspects are believed to be around 12 years old. Police did not give any information about the third suspect.