Police: Man follows woman to vehicle, assaults her in Grove City parking lot

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A man followed a woman to her vehicle, assaulted her in a Grove City parking lot and then drove away, according to Grove City Police.

After following the woman, police said the man got into the woman's passenger seat and implied he had a gun. He then assaulted the woman and restrained her in the vehicle.

Police said a bystander then intervened and confronted the man. The man then drove away in a light-colored car with a dark hood.

Police said the woman sustained minor injuries.

Police posted images of the suspect and the car he was driving on social media on Thursday.