Police: Man follows woman to vehicle, assaults her in Grove City parking lot

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A man followed a woman to her vehicle, assaulted her in a Grove City parking lot and then drove away, according to Grove City Police.
Police said the incident happened in a business parking lot in the 1600 block of Stringtown Road on Thursday.
After following the woman, police said the man got into the woman's passenger seat and implied he had a gun. He then assaulted the woman and restrained her in the vehicle.
Police said a bystander then intervened and confronted the man. The man then drove away in a light-colored car with a dark hood.
Police said the woman sustained minor injuries.
Police posted images of the suspect and the car he was driving on social media on Thursday.
If anyone has any information, police ask they contact Detective Mullins at 614-277-1710 or email at mmullins@grovecityohio.gov.