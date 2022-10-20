x
Police: Carjacking suspect arrested following chase in east Columbus

Police said the chase started on East Livingston and College avenues just before 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A carjacking suspect has been arrested after leading Columbus police on a chase Thursday night.

The suspect got onto Interstate 270 just west of Gahanna where police used spike strips on the vehicle.

The vehicle was struck and the suspect drove down the I-270 ramp onto Johnstown Road where they were arrested.

The suspect has not been identified. Police did not say if the vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen.

