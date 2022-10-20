Police: Carjacking suspect arrested following chase in east Columbus

Police said the chase started on East Livingston and College avenues just before 7 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A carjacking suspect has been arrested after leading Columbus police on a chase Thursday night.

Police said the chase started on East Livingston and College avenues just before 7 p.m.

The suspect got onto Interstate 270 just west of Gahanna where police used spike strips on the vehicle.

The vehicle was struck and the suspect drove down the I-270 ramp onto Johnstown Road where they were arrested.