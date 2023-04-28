Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 19 years in 2020 North Linden shooting death

Daniel Ratliff was previously charged with murder for the death of Christopher Santiago, but pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty on Friday to the shooting death of a man more than three years ago.

According to Columbus police, they were called to the area of Loretta Avenue on the morning of Jan. 15, 2020, for a car that crashed into a utility pole.

When officers got on scene, they saw Santiago suffering from gunshot wounds.

Santiago was taken to a hospital and died from his wounds.