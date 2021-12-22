Pike County man charged for allegedly raping 11-year-old

Tony Bowling, 63, was charged with rape and his bail is set at $300,000.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A 63-year-old Pike County man has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl earlier this year.

Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans said his office received information on Sept. 8 about the rape.

Officials investigated the report, conducted interviews and arrested Tony Bowling on Dec. 21.

A $300,000 cash-only bond was set for Bowling and a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 29.

Should Bowling make bail, he is ordered to stay away from the victim, her family and their home.