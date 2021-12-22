Pike County man charged for allegedly raping 11-year-old

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A 63-year-old Pike County man has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl earlier this year.
Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans said his office received information on Sept. 8 about the rape.
Officials investigated the report, conducted interviews and arrested Tony Bowling on Dec. 21.
A $300,000 cash-only bond was set for Bowling and a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 29.
Should Bowling make bail, he is ordered to stay away from the victim, her family and their home.
Sheriff Evans asks anyone with information on this case to contact his office at 740-947-2111.