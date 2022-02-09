Man accused of stealing from northwest Columbus beauty store, spraying employee with Mace

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man accused of spraying a beauty store employee with Mace while stealing perfume on Monday.
The robbery took place around 2:47 p.m. inside the Ulta Beauty store, located in the 3600 block of West Dublin-Granville Road in northwest Columbus.
Police said the man walked into the store, grabbed a basket and started picking up perfume in the fragrance aisle. He then quickly walked back toward the entrance.
Police said when the man approached the door, he pulled out a keychain-sized Mace can and sprayed an employee in the face.
According to police, another employee who was outside at the time took a picture of the man leaving in what appeared to be a green Ford Explorer. Police added that the car had no rear license plate.
The suspect took $2,300 in products, according to police.
The suspect is described to be 6 feet tall and has a medium build. Police added he was wearing a black jacket, black COVID-19 mask, a dark-colored stocking cap and dark jeans.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police Robbery Squad at 614-645-4665 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.