Man accused of stealing from northwest Columbus beauty store, spraying employee with Mace

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man accused of spraying a beauty store employee with Mace while stealing perfume on Monday.

The robbery took place around 2:47 p.m. inside the Ulta Beauty store, located in the 3600 block of West Dublin-Granville Road in northwest Columbus.

Police said the man walked into the store, grabbed a basket and started picking up perfume in the fragrance aisle. He then quickly walked back toward the entrance.

Police said when the man approached the door, he pulled out a keychain-sized Mace can and sprayed an employee in the face.

According to police, another employee who was outside at the time took a picture of the man leaving in what appeared to be a green Ford Explorer. Police added that the car had no rear license plate.

The suspect took $2,300 in products, according to police.

The suspect is described to be 6 feet tall and has a medium build. Police added he was wearing a black jacket, black COVID-19 mask, a dark-colored stocking cap and dark jeans.