64-year-old hurt in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Saturday morning in east Columbus, according to police.

Columbus police officers went to the 700 block of Seymour Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying in the middle of the street with a gunshot to the stomach.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and underwent surgery. After undergoing surgery, hospital officials say the man is expected to survive.

There's currently no information about a suspect.