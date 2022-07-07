Licking County man arrested for allegedly asking boy to send him inappropriate photos

Matthew Reif is charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man accused of asking a boy to send him inappropriate pictures in Licking County has been arrested, according to the sheriff's office and court records.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said Matthew Reif was arrested July 1.

According to a complaint filed in Licking County Common Pleas Court, parents allege that Reif offered their son sneakers and money for the inappropriate photos.

"Several other children have come forward alleging the same conduct, " Licking County Sheriff's Office Detective Shenan Day wrote in the filing.

Day wrote in the complaint filed in court that Reif admitted to the accusations.

Thorp said that Reif also has a residence in Indiana and authorities in Indiana and Ohio are investigating Reif for child-related offenses.

Additional charges are expected, Thorp said.

Reif is charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony. He is in custody at the Licking County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

If anyone has any information about the investigation or other possible victims, they are asked to contact Detective Shenan Day at 740-670-5533.