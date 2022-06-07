Delaware County Sheriff's Office investigating deaths of father, son as murder-suicide

Deputies and detectives were called to a residence in the 9200 block of Creighton Drive in Liberty Township around 6:10 p.m.



According to Chief Deputy Jeff Balzer, the mother found the bodies of 57-year-old Jon Stevenson and 14-year-old Adam Stevenson inside the home and called 911.



The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Delaware County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene. The sheriff's office said BCI assistance is standard, especially with multiple deaths.



Initial evidence led detectives to believe that Adam shot his father before taking his own life, Balzer said. He added that a gun was found at the scene.



"This type of loss is a tragedy for a family and their friends to endure, but with two family members -- one being a young teen - it borders on unbearable," Balzer said. "We cannot speculate as to motive, but it is our goal to help bring as many answers to the family's questions to help them as they grieve and try to make sense of it all."