Columbus to fight ruling on gun legislation

A gun storage requirement was part of an ordinance the city recently passed but was struck down by a Delaware County judge.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein did not hold back his words during a press conference on Friday to address several incidents of kids getting ahold of guns.

"Lock up your damn un away from kids when they are around," Klein said.

A gun storage requirement was part of an ordinance the city recently passed but was struck down by a Delaware County judge.

“We are going to prevent shootings like that so our kids live in a society where they can be free of gun violence,” Klein said.

The city of Columbus recently passed legislation that bans magazines that can hold 30 or more rounds of ammunition, prevents straw purchases and mandates guns be secured in a home where children are.

A Delaware County judge signed an order this week that stopped the city from enforcing that legislation.

“We will fight every step of the way until this ends up in the Ohio Supreme Court, and I honestly believe that we will win,” Klein said.

Klein announced his office has filed paperwork asking for a stay, or for the judge to make it clear whether the order is just for the part of the city that is in Delaware County, or the whole city.

“Do you think it was an accident the attorney general and others filed this suit in Delaware County? I wonder how they would have faired in Franklin,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther asked.

There is no word on a timeline as to when the judge will have to respond to the city, but city leaders say they will keep fighting.

“It doesn't seem very extreme to me. It seems like pretty sensible,” Ginther said.

Klein said his office has told Columbus police to not charge anyone with violations of the safe storage law.