Scioto County man arrested after wife charged with rape, kidnapping

Dustin Polachek is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $247,500 bond.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff's Office arrested a 32-year-old Portsmouth man days after his 30-year-old wife was charged with raping and kidnapping a 12-year-old boy.



The sheriff's office on Monday said Kimberly Polachek was arrested and charged with third counts each of rape and two counts of kidnapping. After interviewing more victims, detectives learned that Dustin Polachek was involved in the incident with his wife and the boy.

Authorities received information about a possible sexual assault of a juvenile.

The victim's mother said she was unaware of the incident. She was under the impression that the boy went to go spend the night with a friend.

She learned that he did not spend the night after checking in with that friend.

Detectives found the boy asleep inside Kimberly's apartment. Kimberly was arrested and charged with two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping.

The investigation revealed that while Kimberly's husband Dustin was at work, she would have sexual conduct with the boy and let him smoke marijuana, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies then arrested Dustin after interviewing him and collecting more evidence. He is charged with three counts each of endangering children and corrupting another with drugs, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, and one count each of disseminating matter to a juvenile, attempted sexual battery and importuning.

Dustin is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $247,500 bond. He is expected to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday.

Sheriff David Thoroughman said the case is still under investigation and more charges could be filed at a later date.