Man arrested, charged with murder in two separate Columbus shootings

Rashad Short is accused of killing 21-year-old Jordan Gray in April and 19-year-old Dante McCormick in May.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is charged with murder in two separate shootings in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus.

Rashad Short is accused of killing 21-year-old Jordan Gray in April and 19-year-old Dante McCormick in May.

On April 23, officers were called to the area of East Tulane Road and Audubon Road on a report of a shooting around 2 a.m.

Officers found Gray shot multiple times in the driver's seat of a U-Haul truck.

Gray was taken to Riverside Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

On May 28, officers were called to the 2700 block of Pontiac Street for a report of a shooting and found McCormick shot multiple times in the street.

McCormick was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1:30 a.m.

A second person was also shot on Pontiac Street and underwent surgery at a local hospital.