Woman sentenced for I-71 crash that killed Powell family

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A judge has sentenced a Blacklick woman for her role in a crash last year that killed a family of four from Powell.

Laylah Bordeau was sentenced on Friday to at least 32 years in prison in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

Bordeau, 26, was convicted of eight counts of aggravated vehicular homicide on Wednesday for the fatal crash that happened on March 29, 2021, on Interstate 71 in Delaware County.

Bordeau was driving northbound in a Nissan Titan when the Ohio State Highway Patrol said she drove off the road, crossed the median, struck a cable barrier and went into the northbound lanes.

She then struck a Toyota RAV4 head-on, which then hit a semi-truck, overturned and caught on fire.

The family inside the RAV4 died at the scene. The victims were identified as 42-year-old Brian Sperl, 38-year-old Abigail Sperl and their children 14-year-old Bastion Sperl and 11-year-old Lincoln Sperl.

Lab results showed Bordeau had more than 92 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl in her system at the time of the crash.