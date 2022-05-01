Police: Man found dead inside car at Hamilton STEM Academy

Police said that it was apparent that the man was fatally shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a man’s body was found inside a car in the Linden area Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call just before 1:30 p.m. about the body being found in the parking lot at Hamilton STEM Academy on Hamilton Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:35 p.m. Police added that it was apparent that the man was fatally shot.

Police did not provide information on a possible suspect.