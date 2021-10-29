Police: Man driving stolen van rams 5 vehicles, including police cruiser in Grove City parking lot

The incident happened at a Walmart parking lot on Saturday.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A man was arrested last weekend after ramming into several vehicles in a suspected stolen van in Grove City.

While an officer was patrolling in the Walmart parking lot on Stringtown Road, he saw a van that was reported stolen.

When the officer went to investigate, the driver, Noah Roberts, rammed the van into several other vehicles, including the officer's cruiser.

Grove City Lieutenant Jason Stern said when Roberts tried backing up, the van rolled up onto the hood of a car behind him.

“One of the vehicles that was struck had a woman and her 10-year-old child inside. Very scary,” Stern said.

Stern says Roberts had warrants out for his arrest, and has a history of shoplifting and has run from police before.

The officer was able to block Roberts in and arrest him.

Five vehicles were hit in total.

“Nothing is worth causing that kind of danger both for him, for the officer and all the citizens around. It just isn't worth it,” Stern said.

Grove City police said they are just thankful no one was seriously hurt.