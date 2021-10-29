Athens County man accused of creating child pornography with 9-year-old girl

Jonny L. Pryor is charged with three counts of rape and two counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 26-year-old Athens County man is accused of creating child pornography with a 9-year-old girl, among other crimes.

Jonny L. Pryor is charged with three counts of rape and two counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators learned about Pryor based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NECMEC).

The NECMEC informed the Internet Crimes Against Children that an Athens County man, later identified as Pryor, had been exchanging child pornography images and videos that he created on social media.

Investigators seized several items at Pryor’s residence in The Plains and took Pryor into custody, where he reportedly confessed to creating the images with a 9-year-old girl.

The case remains under investigation and the sheriff’s office says additional charges are pending.

Pryor is currently being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.