Man dead after being shot by girlfriend's son in San Antonio

A man is dead after his girlfriend's son shot him following an altercation, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot by his girlfriend's son following a fight Saturday morning, officials say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of La Manda Blvd for a shooting. Police said a woman and her boyfriend were hanging in the front yard of her home when her son pulled up. Police say the woman's son was upset the boyfriend was at the home.

The boyfriend and the son then got into an altercation. The victim left the location in his truck but the son followed him and they somehow crashed into each other.

When the two got out of their vehicles, they started fighting again and the son shot the boyfriend several times, police say.