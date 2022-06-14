Man charged with murder in Tuttle mall shooting out of jail after

Tyrone Gray Jr. posted a $50,000 bond and was released from the Franklin County Jail Monday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man charged with murder following a fatal shooting inside the Mall at Tuttle Crossing over the weekend is out on bond.

Tyrone Gray Jr., 24, was arrested Sunday afternoon for shooting 25-year-old Dontarious Sylvester around 2:30 p.m., according to Columbus police. Sylvester was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

Police said a confrontation between the two men at the Sole Stop led to the shooting.

Among the calls to 911 dispatchers seconds after multiple shots were fired inside the mall was a call from Gray, who identified himself as the gunman. Gray told dispatchers "a man assaulted me with his purse and I shot. I shot him.”

During the nearly 8 1/2-minute call to emergency dispatchers, he elaborated that the other man “just threw a purse at me, hit me in my face. He smacked me with a purse.”

Gray was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and was charged with murder. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released from the Franklin County Jail Monday night.