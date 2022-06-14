Man charged with murder in Tuttle mall shooting out of jail after

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man charged with murder following a fatal shooting inside the Mall at Tuttle Crossing over the weekend is out on bond.
Tyrone Gray Jr., 24, was arrested Sunday afternoon for shooting 25-year-old Dontarious Sylvester around 2:30 p.m., according to Columbus police. Sylvester was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.
Police said a confrontation between the two men at the Sole Stop led to the shooting.
Among the calls to 911 dispatchers seconds after multiple shots were fired inside the mall was a call from Gray, who identified himself as the gunman. Gray told dispatchers "a man assaulted me with his purse and I shot. I shot him.”
During the nearly 8 1/2-minute call to emergency dispatchers, he elaborated that the other man “just threw a purse at me, hit me in my face. He smacked me with a purse.”
Gray was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and was charged with murder. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released from the Franklin County Jail Monday night.
Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and did not involve an active shooter. Nobody else was injured in the incident.