Columbus foster father suspected of seriously injuring 2-year-old girl arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A foster father suspected of abusing and causing serious harm to a 2-year-old girl earlier this year that left her hospitalized for weeks is now in custody.

The Columbus Division of Police arrested 34-year-old Clayton Burks on Sunday, months after he and his wife, 30-year-old Angel Foster-Burks were charged in connection to the girl’s injuries.

On Feb. 4, the girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition from a home on Glenwood Avenue in the Franklinton neighborhood. Police say the girl arrived in cardiac arrest and had visible injuries.

Records from Franklin County Municipal Court state that the girl suffered abusive head trauma, bleeding in the brain, abrasions and contusions.

The Columbus Police Homicide Unit was initially called to the hospital the following day due to the severity of the child’s injuries. In March, police said the girl would survive her injuries but not without long-term complications.

Records state that investigators found that Clayton caused harm to the child while Angel was a “passive participant."

Court records also say that on Feb. 5, Columbus Humane visited the home on Glenwood Avenue and removed three dogs from the property. The animals were significantly underweight, had live fleas on them and were stained from fecal and urine.

Police said it appeared that the dogs were not fed for weeks to months.

Additionally, Columbus Humane and police removed three cats from inside the house. Records say that the cats were underweight, suffering from medical conditions and had fleas and ear mites.

Angel was arrested in March and charged with child endangerment, cruelty to animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals. She was being held in the Franklin County Corrections Center and posted bond in April.

Angel’s trial is scheduled to begin on June 29 in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.