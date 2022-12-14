Lancaster couple accused of kidnapping 6 children arrested in Florida

Ashley Holter, 27, and her boyfriend, Nicholis Adams, were arrested for kidnapping and false imprisonment, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

LANCASTER, Ohio — A Lancaster woman and her boyfriend were arrested in Florida on Tuesday after allegedly kidnapping her six children.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office in Florida said the state's highway patrol agency told them about a minivan involved in a parental kidnapping.

The sheriff's office said Ashley Holter, 27, and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Nicholis Adams, took Holter's six children from their grandparents, who had legal custody, and left the state. The ages of the children range from infant to 9 years old.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the van in the Florida panhandle, about 40 miles north of Destin.

The sheriff's office said the children were dirty and had not been fed in several days.

Holter and Adams were arrested for kidnapping and false imprisonment. They will be extradited to Ohio.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office Child Protection Unit took possession of the children and is working to reunite them with their grandparents.