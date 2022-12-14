x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Lancaster couple accused of kidnapping 6 children arrested in Florida

Ashley Holter, 27, and her boyfriend, Nicholis Adams, were arrested for kidnapping and false imprisonment, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.
Credit: Walton County Sheriff’s Office

LANCASTER, Ohio — A Lancaster woman and her boyfriend were arrested in Florida on Tuesday after allegedly kidnapping her six children.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office in Florida said the state's highway patrol agency told them about a minivan involved in a parental kidnapping.

The sheriff's office said Ashley Holter, 27, and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Nicholis Adams, took Holter's six children from their grandparents, who had legal custody, and left the state. The ages of the children range from infant to 9 years old.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the van in the Florida panhandle, about 40 miles north of Destin.

The sheriff's office said the children were dirty and had not been fed in several days.

Holter and Adams were arrested for kidnapping and false imprisonment. They will be extradited to Ohio.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office Child Protection Unit took possession of the children and is working to reunite them with their grandparents.

10TV reached out to the Lancaster Police Department to find out when the children were taken, but have not heard back yet.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Police identify man killed in shooting, attempted robbery at west Columbus gas station

Before You Leave, Check This Out