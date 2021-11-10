Authorities looking for 2 men accused of stealing $6,500 worth of jewelry at west Columbus flea market

Anyone with information on the suspect's identities is asked to call the FCSO Detective Bureau at 614-525-3351.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men accused of stealing jewelry at a west Columbus flea market last week.
The incident happened Friday afternoon at Golden Nugget, located at Westland Flea Market on West Broad Street.
Surveillance video shows a man wearing a gray hat leaning over the counter and taking what the sheriff’s office says is nearly $6,500 worth of jewelry.
Investigators are also searching for a second man, who is seen in the video wearing a black hoodie and baseball cap. Investigators also believe he may have information about the jewelry theft.
JEWELRY HEIST CAUGHT ON CAMERA
