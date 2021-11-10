Authorities looking for 2 men accused of stealing $6,500 worth of jewelry at west Columbus flea market

JEWELRY HEIST. FCSO detectives need your help identifying two men caught on camera Friday at 3PM at the Westland Flea Market. The suspect wearing the gray hat is observed boldly leaning over the counter and snatching nearly 65-hundred dollars worth of jewelry from The Golden Nugget. Investigators are also hoping to identify a second male caught on camera who may have information about the crime. If you have information about the men’s identity or the felony theft, please contact the FCSO Detective Bureau at (614) 525-3351.