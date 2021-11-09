2 men charged with impersonating Columbus police officers

The men were caught on surveillance video saying they were with "CPD" and demanding the person inside a home open the door.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men are charged with the impersonation of an officer after police say they were caught on surveillance video identifying themselves as members of the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said 20-year-old Dawayne Mitchell and 23-year-old Tracy Murray approached a home in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Interstate 270 just after 3 a.m. on Sept. 20.

In the surveillance video, Mitchell is seen knocking on the door and identifying himself multiple times as being "CPD" or Columbus police.

Mitchell said he wanted the person inside to open the door to ask some questions. In the video, Michell is holding what appears to be a handgun.

The person inside asks to see a badge and Mitchell told him he does not have to show his badge and asked him to open the door again.

Murray is then seen on the video knocking on the door and identifies himself as CPD and wanted the door opened.

The resident did not open the door and the suspects walked away.