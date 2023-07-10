Columbus police issue warrants for brothers in fatal Italian Village shooting

Warrants were filed for Michael and Micheal Mickens, who are both charged with murder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police issued arrest warrants for two brothers for their alleged role in the death of a man who was found by a dumpster in Italian Village last month.

Warrants were filed for 26-year-old Michael Mickens and 24-year-old Micheal Mickens, who are both charged with murder. The charges stem from the shooting death of 29-year-old Isiah Thompson-Angus on June 19.

In the morning hours that day, Columbus police found Thompson-Angus’ body by a dumpster in the parking lot located near Punta Alley and Hamlet Street. Police say he had an apparent gunshot wound.

In a surveillance video released by police, a man was seen walking toward a dumpster with another man wearing a red shirt and long black pants. After a few seconds, they started fighting.

Moments later, a man wearing a black t-shirt and a female wearing a black shirt were seen running toward the dumpster. The man wearing the black shirt was seen reaching into the front pocket of his shorts as he is running toward the fight.

The surveillance video does not show what happens next, but three people can be seen running away from the dumpster. The man wearing the black t-shirt ran toward Hamlet Street. The man in the red t-shirt and the female ran south. The man who walked to the dumpster with the man in the red t-shirt is not seen again.

Records from Franklin County Municipal Court state that witnesses told police that Michael was fighting Thompson-Angus and prevented him from leaving the dumpster. Micheal fatally shot the 29-year-old, according to court records.