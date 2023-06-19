Homicide unit investigating after body found by dumpster in Italian Village

Police say officers received a call at 4:17 a.m. about a possible dead body by a dumpster in the 900 block of North 4th Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a body was found behind a bar in Italian Village early Monday morning.

Police say officers received a call at 4:17 a.m. about a possible dead body by a dumpster behind The Go Go bar on North 4th Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a person with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The person was pronounced dead at 4:27 a.m.

Police said the person was a male, but did not say whether it was a juvenile or an adult.

Additional information was not immediately available by police. The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.