17-year-old, 18-year-old found shot inside vehicle on I-70 in southwest Columbus

The two shooting victims were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and detectives said they are expected to survive their injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people — a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man — were critically injured after they were shot near Interstate 70 in southeast Columbus on Sunday, police said.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. around I-70 westbound and South James Road.

Police found the teen and man both suffering from gunshot wounds. A third person was inside the vehicle, but police said they were not struck by gunfire.

