Grove City man indicted on murder, arson charges in connection to east Columbus strip club fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury indicted a Grove City man accused of shooting and killing a man late last year.

Nazeeh Yaktin, 39, is charged with two counts of murder and one count each of aggravated murder, arson, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection to the death of 46-year-old Jonathon Pryor.

On Dec. 17, 2021, the Columbus Division of Fire was called to the Confidential Gentlemen’s Club located on Lake Club Drive on a report of a fire.

As crews were extinguishing the flames inside the building, they found Pryor's body, which was badly burned. Investigators were able to identify the body with familial DNA analysis.

At the time of the initial investigation, Columbus Division of Police Sgt. James Fuqua said all indications led investigators to believe Pryor was intentionally set on fire. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruled Pryor’s death a homicide.

According to documents from Franklin County Municipal Court, Pryor’s death happened sometime during the early morning hours of Dec. 17. Investigators said they learned that Yaktin was the last person to be seen with Pryor at the strip club that morning.

The court filing did not detail what or who caused the fire.

Yatkin was taken into custody in April. He has since posted bond.