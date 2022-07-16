Police searching for 16-year-old charged in east Columbus fatal shooting

Lelia King died after she was shot in a parking lot along East Broad Street near James Road on July 16.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities are attempting to locate a 16-year-old charged in an east Columbus fatal shooting last week.

The Columbus Division of Police have filed charges against 16-year-old Kyrim Curenton for reckless homicide and weapons under disability.

Police were called to a convenience store parking lot in the 3200 Block of E. Broad St. on July 16 around 8:40 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found 30-year-old Lelia King suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said a good Samaritan provided aid to King until officers arrived.

She was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m. This is the 74th homicide in Columbus this year.

Police said King was in between two groups of suspects shooting at each other and was struck.

Anyone with knowledge Curenton’s whereabouts or any other information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).