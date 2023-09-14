x
Police: 18-year-old man charged with murder in southeast Columbus shooting from August

According to police, 18-year-old Jaylon Wilson was identified as a suspect and arrested out of state.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect has been charged with murder for the shooting death of a man in southeast Columbus last month.

Police said the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Refugee Road, just east of South Hamilton Road, on Aug. 15. Officers found 19-year-old Jaijuan Jenkins suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

No information on a motive was available and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police's Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

