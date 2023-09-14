Police: 2 killed, 1 wounded in south Columbus shooting

Additional details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed and one other was wounded in a reported shooting near a pub in south Columbus Wednesday night, police said.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1500 block of South High Street between the Hungarian Village and Merion Village neighborhoods just before 11:40 p.m.

Detectives said one person, who police described as female, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another female was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police said a third shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but their condition has since improved.

Additional details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. Police did not provide information on a possible suspect connected to the incident.