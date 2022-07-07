Records: Man involved in southeastern Franklin County ambush shooting charged, arrested

Frederick Carr, 31, is currently being held in the Franklin County Correction Center and is charged with one count each of attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities arrested a man in connection with the robbery and deadly shooting of another man in Franklin County last summer.

Frederick Carr, 31, is currently being held in the Franklin County Correction Center and is charged with one count each of attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Carr was taken into custody Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

The charges stem from the shooting at Cross Key Apartments in Truro Township on July 7, 2022.

Court records say Justus Robertson and Andrew Jamar-Jennings were attempting to sell a bag of marijuana at the apartment complex on Chatterton Road in Truro Township when Christopher Roberts Jr. and two other men took the drugs and a handgun and left the scene.

A short time later, Robertson, Jamar-Jennings, Donte Adams and Xavier Colvin drove to the Poindexter Apartments near Mount Vernon Avenue in Columbus to meet with Carr.

Court records state that Carr provided two handguns and collected cell phones from the occupants inside the vehicle.

Adams, Robertson, Colvin and Jamar-Jennings returned to Cross Key Apartments to recover their stolen marijuana and handgun, according to court records. Roberts Jr. and two other men were then ambushed by the group and were shot.

Roberts was shot in the stomach and died from his injury.

Colvin was arrested in September and Robertson was arrested in November. Both suspects are charged with murder.