Man arrested in fatal southwest Franklin County ambush shooting

Justus Markle Carlton Robertson, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Franklin County jail records.

Deputies were dispatched to the Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road on July 7 for reports of shots fired in the area.

Christopher Roberts Jr. was found in the stairwell landing of the apartment building with a gunshot wound in his upper body.

He was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives investigating the shooting discovered Roberts was ambushed and shot by a group of four to five unknown male suspects at the rear of the Thirsty Zebra drive thru at 2960 Noe Bixby Road.

Roberts then ran to the nearby apartments where he collapsed.

Robertson's mother, 46-year-old Tashia Robertson, has been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. She is accused of destroying evidence by scrapping the getaway vehicle just two days after the shooting.

Xavier Colvin, a 21-year-old suspect, was also arrested in September.