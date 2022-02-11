79 indicted in Franklin County drug bust; more than $5M worth of narcotics seized

In addition to the drug ring operation, one of the defendants has also been indicted for aggravated murder.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — More than $5 million worth of drugs and 79 people were indicted in what the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office calls the largest drug case in recent history.

In March 2021, the Central Ohio HIDTA Task Force began a drug trafficking investigation within the central Ohio area.

According to the prosecutor’s office, authorities became aware early on that the organization was receiving large quantities of narcotics from several different sources including Puerto Rico and Mexico.

In total, 12 kilos of fentanyl, 48 kilos of cocaine, 3.5 kilos of methamphetamine and more than $500,000 in cash were seized throughout the process.

The investigation included numerous local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

“This multi-agency effort was only possible through the hard work of the law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and investigative professionals who saw this investigation through to the end. They all did incredible work to bring this organization down,” Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack. “Their work has saved countless lives, and will surely prevent future loss of life to the disease that is addiction.”

In addition to the drug ring operation, one of the defendants, Michael Nichols, has also been indicted for aggravated murder.

All of these cases have been assigned to the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Julie Lynch, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Below is a list of seizures and charges filed in this investigation.

Narcotics seized:

Fentanyl – 12 kilos; Over $1M in street value

Cocaine – 48 kilos; Over $4.5M in street value

Methamphetamine – 3.5 kilos; Over $300K in street value

Crack Cocaine – 59 grams

Misc. Pills – 120 UD

Marijuana - 1,029 grams

Currency seized:

$511,838.00

Weapons seized:

Handguns – 37

Assault style rifles – 4

Shotguns – 6

Rifles - 2

Total indictments:

79 Defendants

377 Total counts

The indictments include the following charges: